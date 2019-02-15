Nine Dots Studio CEO: 'I Honestly Just Want More Power' From PS5 And Next Gen Xbox - News

/ 2,288 Views

by, posted 3 days ago

Rumors about the next generation of consoles have been on the rise with most leaning toward a 2020 release for the PlayStation 5 and next generation Xbox.

CEO of Nine Dots Studio Guillaume Boucher-Vidal speaking with GamingBolt just wants more power when it comes to the next generation of consoles.

"I honestly just want more power, as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One were already relatively weak when they launched 5 years ago, and the X and Pro are still attached to those weaker consoles, since game behaviour must stay the same," he said.

"Higher resolution and higher frame rates are a nice bonus, but they do very little to the game experience for most players. If the base console is more powerful, then we can use that power for gameplay instead of only low impact visual adjustments."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles