Resident Evil 2 Debuts at the Top of the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Resident Evil 2 has debuted at the top of the retail New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 27. Red Dead Redemption 2 has dropped to second, while Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII has remained in third.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Resident Evil 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Marvel's Spider-Man Super Smash Bros. Ultimate FIFA 19 Battlefield V LEGO Harry Potter Collection Just Cause 4 Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Here are the top 10 best-selling digital titles for the week:

Resident Evil 2 Battlefleet Gothic: Armada II Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege EA Sports UFC 3 Steep Battlefield 4 Minecraft Battlefield 1

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

