Resident Evil 2 Debuts at the Top of the New Zealand Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 194 Views
Resident Evil 2 has debuted at the top of the retail New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 27. Red Dead Redemption 2 has dropped to second, while Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII has remained in third.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:
- Resident Evil 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- FIFA 19
- Battlefield V
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Just Cause 4
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
Here are the top 10 best-selling digital titles for the week:
- Resident Evil 2
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada II
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- EA Sports UFC 3
- Steep
- Battlefield 4
- Minecraft
- Battlefield 1
Hopefully the numbers for that region are great! But so far it seems RE2 is really killing it. Which is great to see.