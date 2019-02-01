Resident Evil 2 Enters the Australian Charts at the Top - Sales

Resident Evil 2 has debuted in first on the retail Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 27. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe has dropped to second place, while Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has remained in third place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Resident Evil 2 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Soth Park: The Fractured But Whole Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Red Dead Redemption 2 Assassin's Creed: Odyssey Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Super Mario Party

Here are the top 10 best-selling digital titles for the week:

Resident Evil 2 Battlefleet Gothic: Armada II Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Sea of Thieves Monster Hunter World Steep Minecraft Batman Arkham Collection

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

