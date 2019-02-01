Switch vs Wii VGChartz Gap Charts December 2018 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 599 Views
Switch Vs. Wii Global:
Gap change in latest month: 3,886,655 - Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 3,713,991 - Wii
Total Lead: 1,817,073 - Wii
Switch Total Sales: 29,635,662
Wii Total Sales: 31,452,735
December 2018 is the 22nd month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the Switch has closed the gap by 3.89 million units. However, in the last 12 months the Wii has outsold the Switch by 3.71 million units. The Wii is currently ahead of the Switch by 1.82 million units.
The Wii launched in November 2006, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. The Switch has sold 29.64 million units, while the Wii sold 31.45 million units during the same timeframe.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials.
This is looking a lot like the PS4 v. Switch graph, interesting. I wonder if Switch will continue its trend with the FY2019 lineup vs. the shear craze of the Wii in the upcoming months.
One difference between this and the PS4 vs. Switch graph is that in the latter case, the two curves criss-cross each other back and forth. The Switch didn't cross the Wii curve this time from holiday sales. That's because the Wii had record breaking sales for it's first 3-4 years and sales plummeted after that. PS4 and Switch have had strong and steady sales so far, so they are fairly similar.
I do expect Switch sales to shoot up, like the Wii, this year. But even then it will take a while for it to catch the Wii. The Wii itself was having record breaking sales for those first few years. The way to beat the Wii is to be able to "go the distance". No console is going to beat the Wii at the 3 year mark, but a strong console can beat its lifetime total.
