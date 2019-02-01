The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout Out Now on iOS and Android - News

Team17 has officially released The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout on iOS and Android.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

It’s time to Escape all over again in the Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout! Risk it all to breakout from the toughest prisons in the mobile world...



Create your own con with hundreds of customisation options and jump into The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout. Explore the biggest prisons yet, with multiple floors, roofs, vents and underground tunnels. You’ll have to live by the prison rules, attending roll call, doing prison jobs and following strict routines; all the while secretly engineering your bid for freedom!



Unite with up to 3 of your friends to create the ultimate escape with local multiplayer. By working together you will be able to create even more elaborate and daring plans!



Pre-Order The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout today, It would be a crime not to!



Key Features:

Addictive prison simulation game with all new features!

Five, handpicked sandbox prisons to escape from! Break out from minimum security penitentiaries like Centre Perks or for the more hardened criminals Rattlesnake Springs!

Buy, barter and beat your way to acquiring the much-needed items to create dozens of crafting combinations to aid your escape!

Blend in to bust out, prison life is filled with routine, make sure you attend role call, clock in for your job and remain under the radar! If you have the time, learn a hobby or even join a band...

Put the craft in crafty! Scheme, sneak and traverse through prison life. Forge friendships, pull the wool over guards’ eyes as you use your skills and wits to plot your escape!

Revamped combat system. You’ll have to block and tie together chains of attacks whilst strafing around your locked on targets to gain the upper hand in combat.

