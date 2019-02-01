Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Out Now on Xbox Game Pass - News

/ 299 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Microsoft announced Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition is now available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers. The game includes the rebooted Tomb Raider from 2013, as well as all of the DLC.

>>â€”â€”> >>â€”â€”>

>>â€”â€”>

Btw that 1/31 game we were teasing was Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

>>â€”â€”> >>â€”â€”>

>>â€”â€”> >>â€”â€”> pic.twitter.com/q2OOVd20ge — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) January 31, 2019

Five games are coming to Xbox Game Pass in February, including Crackdown 3.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles