Cities: Skylines – Green Cities Available Now on PS4 and Xbox One - News

Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive have released the Cities: Skylines expansion, Green Cities, on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It originally released on Windows PC in October 2017.

Here is an overview of the expansion:

Cities: Skylines - Green Cities adds new ways for players to build earth-friendly towns. The expansion adds 350 new assets to the core game, adding a massive selection of new visual options, complete with eco-friendly buildings, organic shops, electric vehicles, and new services designed to make pollution a quaint notion of the past.

