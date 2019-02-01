Eve: Rebirth Terror Opening Cinematics Released - News

El Dia has released the opening cinematics for Eve: Rebirth Terror.

View them below:





Eve: Rebirth Terror will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on April 25.

