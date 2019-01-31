Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth Western Release Date Revealed - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 8 hours ago / 332 Views
Atlus have revealed that the 3DS dungeon-crawling RPG Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth will be releasing in North America on the 4th of June for $39.99. Watch the opening cinematic trailer below:
A Limited Edition containing a five-inch Koromaru push, art book, deck of playing cards and set of four buttons will be availble for $69.99.
Just FYI, this game isn't being dubbed, Japanese with subs only.
That's such a bummer... I honestly think I'll pass after learning this. It was so good in the first one.
I was wondering if they are going to take advantage of Joker's release in Smash to launch this game. Maybe it releases in June as well?