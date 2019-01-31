Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth Western Release Date Revealed - News

posted 8 hours ago

Atlus have revealed that the 3DS dungeon-crawling RPG Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth will be releasing in North America on the 4th of June for $39.99. Watch the opening cinematic trailer below:

A Limited Edition containing a five-inch Koromaru push, art book, deck of playing cards and set of four buttons will be availble for $69.99.

