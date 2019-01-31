Quantcast
Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth Western Release Date Revealed

by Adam Cartwright , posted 8 hours ago / 332 Views

Atlus have revealed that the 3DS dungeon-crawling RPG Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth will be releasing in North America on the 4th of June for $39.99. Watch the opening cinematic trailer below:

A Limited Edition containing a five-inch Koromaru push, art book, deck of playing cards and set of four buttons will be availble for $69.99.


2 Comments

Ultrashroomz
Ultrashroomz (3 hours ago)

Just FYI, this game isn't being dubbed, Japanese with subs only.

FarleyMcFirefly
FarleyMcFirefly (2 hours ago)

That's such a bummer... I honestly think I'll pass after learning this. It was so good in the first one.

Darwinianevolution
Darwinianevolution (7 hours ago)

I was wondering if they are going to take advantage of Joker's release in Smash to launch this game. Maybe it releases in June as well?

