Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Global Lifetime Sales – December 2018 - Sales

by, posted 16 minutes ago

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime retail sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch through December 2018 shows the Nintendo Switch catching up to the Xbox One month by month. The Nintendo Switch has a high chance of surpassing the Xbox One in 2019. The PlayStation 4 is also on track to easily surpass 100 million units sold by the end of 2019.

The PlayStation 4 passed the 91 million mark and the Nintendo Switch passed the 30 million mark and the Xbox One the 41 million mark. The PS4 has sold 91.62 million units lifetime, the Xbox One 41.24 million units, and the Switch 30.22 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 currently leads. The PlayStation 4 has a 56 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 25 percent, and the Switch 19 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 91,619,394

Xbox One Total Sales: 41,243,879

Switch Total Sales: 30,220,643

During the month of December 2018, the Switch outsold the PlayStation 4 by 2.48 million units for the month and the Xbox One by 3.92 million units. The PlayStation 4 outsold the Xbox One by 1.44 million units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, the Switch is up, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are down. The Nintendo Switch is up 903,474 units, the PlayStation 4 is down 1.19 million units and the Xbox One is down 674,663 units

Taking a look at the marketshare, the Switch managed to achieve 56 percent. The PlayStation 4 accounted for 30 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One 14 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 2,788,419

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 1,349,368

Switch Monthly Sales: 5,269,974

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Switch launched in March 2017.

As a reminder VGChartz tracks consoles sold to consumers and not units shipped.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

