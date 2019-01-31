Unexplored: Unlocked Edition Release Date Announced for PS4 and Xbox One - News

P ublisher Digerati and developer Ludomotion announced the twin stick roguelite action RPG, Unexplored: Unlocked Edition , will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 19 in North America and February 20 in Europe, and for the Xbox One worldwide on February 22.





Here is an overview of the game:

Descend into the depths of the Dungeon of Doom and complete your quest: steal the Amulet of Yendor from the fearsome dragon and make it out alive. Unexplored is the roguelite that feels like a roguelike. An accessible yet challenging action RPG that has won praise for its revolutionary level generation tech. Explore dangerous dungeons, forge magical items, solve mysterious puzzles and battle hundreds of foes. Unexplored: Unlocked Edition includes the main game and its three DLC packs: Mithril Run, Ripley Run, and The Dark Ritual. Key Features: Explore the ever-changing Dungeon of Doom – no two runs the same.

Intense melee combat – fight against goblins, trolls, skeletons, wyrms and many more creatures and bosses.

Stealth mechanics – dungeon-crawl like a real rogue!

Real emergent gameplay with many tactical options.

Challenging, generated puzzles await on every new run.

7 distinctive character classes to unlock and master: Warrior, Rogue, Wizard, Archer, Cleric, Barbarian, Musketeer.

Adaptive, original soundtrack complements the action.

Mithril Run DLC: Explore the dark abandoned mines of Moryondor and escape with as much gold and treasure possible.

Ripley Run DLC: Armed with your trusty repeater crossbow, face off against a horde of alien Creeps.

The Dark Ritual DLC: Stop a group of cultists summoning The Great Old One in this Cthulhu-esque mystery.

