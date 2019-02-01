Switch Shipments Reach 32.27 Million Units as of December 31, 3DS Ships 74.84 Million Units - Sales

/ 1,691 Views

by, posted 12 minutes ago

Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS through December 31, 2018.Shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 32.27 million units, while the Nintendo 3DS hit 74.84 million units shipped.

For the quarter Nintendo shipped 9.41 million Switch units and 52.51 million games.

As for software 163.61 million games have been shipped on the Nintendo Switch and 375.97 million games on the Nintendo 3DS.

Here are the top 10 best-selling Switch first-party titles:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 15.02 million Super Mario Odyssey – 13.76 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 12.08 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 11.68 million Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 10.00 million Splatoon 2 – 8.27 million Super Mario Party – 5.30 million 1-2 Switch – 2.86 million Mario Tennis Aces – 2.53 million Kirby: Star Allies – 2.42 million

Nintendo has lowered its Switch forecast current fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 from 20 million to 17 million.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles