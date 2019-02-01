Switch Shipments Reach 32.27 Million Units as of December 31, 3DS Ships 74.84 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 12 minutes ago / 1,691 Views
Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS through December 31, 2018.Shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 32.27 million units, while the Nintendo 3DS hit 74.84 million units shipped.
For the quarter Nintendo shipped 9.41 million Switch units and 52.51 million games.
As for software 163.61 million games have been shipped on the Nintendo Switch and 375.97 million games on the Nintendo 3DS.
Here are the top 10 best-selling Switch first-party titles:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 15.02 million
- Super Mario Odyssey – 13.76 million
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 12.08 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 11.68 million
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 10.00 million
- Splatoon 2 – 8.27 million
- Super Mario Party – 5.30 million
- 1-2 Switch – 2.86 million
- Mario Tennis Aces – 2.53 million
- Kirby: Star Allies – 2.42 million
Nintendo has lowered its Switch forecast current fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 from 20 million to 17 million.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
10 Comments
Go away 1-2 Switch!
Nintendo show that they can still sell a ton load of software without the need of forced bundling and heavy discounts. Smash, MK8, Odyessey and Zelda would be keeping those share holders happy.
Smash is insane, it was obvious it was gonna be a 20+ million seller, its still crazy its almost at Odyssey and above BotW in less than a month though! But Pokemon LG at 10 million is crazy in less than two months. Wow. Looks like that might actually sell normal Pokemon numbers of 17 million or so. I'm guessing mainline Pokemon next year will cut it off though and sell even more at 20+ million. Splatoon 2 will trickle over 10 million and Super Mario Party probably will as well. Very impressive.
Holy shit, Smash Ultimate has nearly passed Brawl, and it wasn't even a month at that point. It really is going to get 15 million+ lifetime.
So Nintendo revised the 20 million down to 17 million will we see the return of that prediction thread.?
15 million for Mario Kart already? Has it already outsold 7 in 2 years?
Not quite. 7 is hovering around 18 million mark or so
- 0
Great numbers and in line with what I thought around April.
It said that 7 of the 20 one million sellers are third party games but only mentions Octopath Traveler. I REALLY wanna know what the other 6 are! I'm assuming Crash Bandicoot, DragonBall FighterZ, and Diablo III are most likely candidates.
Skyrim and monster hunter?
- 0
I know for sure that Stardew Valley, Undertale and possibly Shovel Knight crossed a million.
- 0
I know for sure that Stardew Valley, Undertale and possibly Shovel Knight crossed a million.
- 0
Mario+Rabbids technically counts as 3rd Party, then there's Minecraft, Skyrim, Crash Bandicoot, FIFA 18, Octopath Traveler, and Super Bomberman R.
- 0
Stings, eh Gamevice? ;)
Amazing sales. Now imagine a pricecut and/or revision. Oh and it's now definitive that Pokemon Let's Go is not a flop.
It had Pokemon in the name though. Is it even possible for something with Pokemon in the name to flop?
- 0