Resident Evil 2 Debuts at the Top of the Swiss Charts - Sales

The remake of Resident Evil 2 has debuted in first on the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the fourth week of 2019.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe has dropped to second place. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Party, and Red Dead Redemption II remain in third through seventh.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 4, 2019:

Resident Evil 2 (New) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 19 Super Mario Party Red Dead Redemption 2 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII

