Developers Are More Interested in the Switch Than PS4 and Xbox One

Game Developers Conference organizers have released the results of the 2019 GDC State of the Industry survey. Nearly 4,000 game developers responded to the survey, which has provided some interesting information.

Developers were asked "which platform(s) most interest you as a developer right now?" Windows PC was the only platform to have more than half of developers interest with 60 percent. The Nintendo Switch followed with 45 percent, beating out the PlayStation 4 (38%) and the Xbox One 28%).

33 percent of developers have interest in smartphones or tablets, 27 percent in virtual reality, 20 percent in augmented reality, and 10 percent in tabletop games.

13 percent of developers stated they released a game on the Nintendo Switch, which is more than double the six percent last year. 24 percent of these developers stated their games on the Switch performed above avers, while only 12 percent said it performed below average.

