Developers Are More Interested in the Switch Than PS4 and Xbox One
Game Developers Conference organizers have released the results of the 2019 GDC State of the Industry survey. Nearly 4,000 game developers responded to the survey, which has provided some interesting information.
Developers were asked "which platform(s) most interest you as a developer right now?" Windows PC was the only platform to have more than half of developers interest with 60 percent. The Nintendo Switch followed with 45 percent, beating out the PlayStation 4 (38%) and the Xbox One 28%).
33 percent of developers have interest in smartphones or tablets, 27 percent in virtual reality, 20 percent in augmented reality, and 10 percent in tabletop games.
13 percent of developers stated they released a game on the Nintendo Switch, which is more than double the six percent last year. 24 percent of these developers stated their games on the Switch performed above avers, while only 12 percent said it performed below average.
Thanks Gamasutra.
5 Comments
There are a few reasons for this: The PS4 & Xbox One are entering their 6th full year on the market. At this point, developers know what to expdct and what they can do with the system and have likely made their games and money off it. Thus, they're not really excited or as interested as they used to be because they've been there & done that, and they're ready for Sony and Microsoft to take the next step. On the other hand, the Switch is just starting to hit its stride and it's been out long enough for developers to really understand and know what they can do with it and truly begin to take advantage of the hardware, concept, and make money off it.
Well well well. Even though PS4/One are older are in their 6th year, it's nice to see the developers turn around and support the Switch now. Remember when the number was really small and people said the console was doom, now it is getting incredible third party support. 2018 was a great year for that and there is no doubt 2019/2020 are going to be even better.
Not too long ago people were predicting the doom of the Switch using this very data. How times and spins have changed.
So why is the title emphasising Switch? Should be PC.
Does that include big developers though?. Don't see it in its library.