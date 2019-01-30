Operencia: The Stolen Sun Headed to Xbox One - News

ZEN Studios announced the first-person dungeon RPG, Operencia: The Stolen Sun, is coming to the Xbox One in 2019 as a console exclusive. It will also be available as an Xbox Game Pass title.

Everyone here at Zen was at the edge of our seats watching Operencia debut to the world at the Kinda Funny Games Showcase in December, and all of us were glad that the reception was very positive from the RPG community. Since then we have put even more work into the game, and did a closed beta event to make Operencia even better by incorporating ideas provided by the testers. This dedication to quality caught the eye of our friends at Microsoft and Epic, which quickly led to mutual cooperation that will help us elevate Operencia in a way we would not be able to by ourselves. We really believe the game deserves this, and this is a fantastic opportunity to share the vision of the team with a lot of players.

If you are hearing about the game for the first time, the land of Operencia is an unconventional fantasy world where history meets legend – a faraway land referenced in countless Central European folktales told for hundreds of years. For the first time ever, these stories all occur in the context of one single universe. Adding further depth, real-life historical figures populate the game, such as more legendary versions of King Attila and his wife Réka. You’ll explore a variety of locations from fairy tale settings (e.g., castles, tombs and forests) to fantastical versions of storied landmarks anyone can physically visit today.

The talented team behind Operencia: The Stolen Sun has gone to great lengths to ensure that everything in the game feels familiar to RPG players, yet still modern and novel. Through a classic tile-based movement system, you will explore the far reaches of the land, engaging in strategic turn-based battles at every turn. The entire quest to free the abducted Sun King, Napkirály—thereby saving Operencia from endless days of night—comes rife with malevolent monsters, devious traps and mind-bending puzzles. Perhaps even a three-headed dragon…

