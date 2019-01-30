Mario Tennis Aces Gets Boom Boom Trailer - News

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Mario Tennis Aces showcasing Boom Boom. Players who participate in an online tournament between February 1 and March 1 are able to gain early access to the character. Everyone else will obtain access starting March 1.

View it below:

Mario Tennis Aces is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

