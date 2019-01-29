This Week's Deals With Gold - Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Forza Horizon 4 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 218 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through February 4 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Assassin’s Creed
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – The Da Vinci Disappearance DLC
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III Season Pass
|Add-On
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III The Betrayal
|Add-On
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III The Infamy
|Add-On
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III The Redemption
|Add-On
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III – The Hidden Secrets Pack
|Add-On
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III: The Battle Hardened Pack
|Add-On
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Revelations
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Franchise Sale
|Binary Domain*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|EA SPORTS FIFA 19 Legacy Edition *
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Grand Theft Auto IV*
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas*
|Backward Compatible
|33%
|DWG
|Jet Set Radio*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Mars: War Logs*
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG
|Red Dead Redemption*
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG
|Resonance of Fate*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown*
|Arcade
|67%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.