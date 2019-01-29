There is Space for Hytale and Minecraft to Coexist, Says Developer - News

Since Hytale was announced last year there have been many comparisons made between the game and Minecraft. Hytale Publishing Lead Chris Thursten in an interview with DualShockers said he is hoping over time the comparison will be made less and less.

"It makes sense that people will make the comparison, but blockgames are a genre and we believe there’s plenty of space for something new," said Thursten. "Hytale is its own game, and over time we expect that the comparison will be made less and less. We’ve got a huge amount of respect for Minecraft, Mojang and Microsoft – there’s definitely space for both to coexist!"

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

What is Hytale

Hytale combines the scope of a sandbox with the depth of a roleplaying game, immersing players in a procedurally generated world where teetering towers and deep dungeons promise rich rewards throughout their adventures. Hytale supports everything from block-by-block construction to scripting and minigame creation, delivered using easy to use and powerful tools.

A Quest for the Ages

As you traverse each generated landscape, you’ll piece together the history of the world through handcrafted adventure scenarios. You might encounter a mage’s tower overrun with monsters, descend into an underground cavern, or take on a colossal boss monster. With a wide variety of scenarios available at launch, no two adventures will be the same.

Choose Your Path



Hytale supports many different playstyles. Whether you think of yourself as a settler, adventurer, or craftsperson, you’ll have plenty to do as you advance through the story. Best of all, the adventure mode is fully playable in co-op: gather a party of friends and combine your skills to leave a mark on the world together.

Encounter Dire Foes

The world of Hytale is host to creatures large and small, from scampering critters to powerful monsters. Each zone features its own unique wildlife, with dangerous creatures standing guard over the most powerful gear in the game.

Master the Wilderness

Put down roots in any of Hytale’s beautiful biomes. Grow your own crops, take care of your pets, tame mounts, and set about building boats and other vehicles to help you explore. You’ll have plenty of opportunities to be creative whether you choose to build a cottage or a castle.

Discover Unique Worlds

Experience moments of magic as our world generation technology creates spectacle on the fly: rushing rivers carve tunnels through mountains, waterfalls tumble into ancient caverns, and bubbling hot springs promise respite from the perils of the wild.

