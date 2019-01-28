Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Debuts in 2nd on the Italian Charts - News

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown has debuted in second on the Italian charts in the third week of 2019, according to AESVI.

FIFA 19 (PS4) has remained at the top of the charts, while New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (NS) drops one spot to third in its second week. The fourth through seventh games also drop one spot, while two versions of Minecraft are in eighth (NS) and 10th (PS4) place on the charts.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Italy for Week 3, 2019:

FIFA 19 (PS4) Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (NS) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (PS4) Crasah Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (PS4) Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (NS) FIFA 19 (XOne) Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (PS4)

