Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Eevee! Trailer Features Ash Ketchum - News

posted 8 hours ago

Publishers The Pokémon Company and Nintendo and developer Game Freak have released a new trailer for Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! that features Ash Ketchum.

View it below:

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on November 16, 2018.

