Spencer: Microsoft is Going to be as Big as Ever at E3 2019

posted 18 hours ago

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with Microsoft executive Larry 'Major Nelson' Hryb discussed Microsoft's plans for E3 2019.

The Xbox team at Microsoft after finding out Sony was skipping E3 2019 had a decision to make. The company decided it would do its own thing and not let Sony dictate what they will do. Spencer says Microsoft will be "as big at E3 as we’ve ever been."

"There was obviously some news about E3 back in the Fall and we had a discussion internally of 'should we go big? Should we save some money?'" said Spencer. "You know… what does that mean? We just said 'No, we are going to do our thing.' We’re going to go and be as big at E3 as we’ve ever been. I love that opportunity to be with our fans and the industry."

