Spencer: Microsoft is Going to be as Big as Ever at E3 2019 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 18 hours ago / 1,549 Views
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with Microsoft executive Larry 'Major Nelson' Hryb discussed Microsoft's plans for E3 2019.
The Xbox team at Microsoft after finding out Sony was skipping E3 2019 had a decision to make. The company decided it would do its own thing and not let Sony dictate what they will do. Spencer says Microsoft will be "as big at E3 as we’ve ever been."
"There was obviously some news about E3 back in the Fall and we had a discussion internally of 'should we go big? Should we save some money?'" said Spencer. "You know… what does that mean? We just said 'No, we are going to do our thing.' We’re going to go and be as big at E3 as we’ve ever been. I love that opportunity to be with our fans and the industry."
How does PS skipping E3 2019 dictate what MS has to do for E3? I thought they didn't care what PS was doing because they are focusing on their own platform? Simply by mentioning this makes it seem like their moves are being dictated by PS in some manner, which is poor optics. XB has been making some smart moves as of lately, but their PR needs work.
Assuming the next Xbox launches in 2020, I don't see why they would reveal it at E3 this year and then leave well over a year until it launches. Unless MS bucks the trend and releases before the holiday season.
Could be another scenario like Scorpio and Neo. If MS thinks it's likely that PS5 is launching late 2019 or early 2020, and 'XB2' won't be launching until late 2020, giving PS5 the entire spotlight for 6 months to a year is a bad idea going into next gen. Once the PS hype train get's going, we've seen how hard it is for MS to get coverage. Getting out in front might very well be the best option given the circumstances, if that's the case.
Xbox's E3 2018 was a pretty amazing show to be honest, especially the ending. I wonder if they can get Bethesda to reveal Starfield or Elder Scrolls 6 like they got CD Projekt to reveal Cyberpunk.
Their E3 2018 was almost entirely 3rd party. There's nothing amazing about that.
The best thing for Sony going into the PS5 is the current perceived notion that its arrogant (whatever that even means) or somehow its trailing the Xbox or Switch in anything.
As big as ever he says. Thats not very reassuring. " The company decided it would do its own thing and not let Sony dictate what they will do." Then why did they acquire a whole lot of development studios? Do they not plan to shine with quality productions, and simply to entice the crowd with exclusive but trashy GaaS, drawing in customer into subscribing to their "Netflix of gaming"?
Im looking forward to Halo infinite, Gears 5, perhaps a fable;)
Microsoft look poised to make a serious comeback. Next gen will be very interesting indeed.
Halo Infinite open Beta perhaps? =)
That means an announcement of new Xbox...and a release in eaither late 2019 or ealier 2020
New hardware amd a bunch of exclusives I imagine. Will like be a bunch of teasers though. Unfortunately I dont think they have anything to really help 2019 beyond the stuff we know about.
We can definitely expect the full reveal of everything they teased last year (And hopefully no more teasers after that). Maybe even a possible FH4 3rd expansion.
They will have all the 3rd party premiers since Sony wont be there!
Sony are doomed do
Meh. Halo infinite is all i'm remotely interested in. NT might show something interesting, but it feels like it's way too early for anything more than an announcement trailer/some cg. MS will most likely announce more studio acquisitions, and promise exclusives.. But buying studios to solve the problem of your lack of exclusives always seemed odd to me. Hopefully it's not in bad taste, like NT. I would prefer to see MS approach studio's like Insomniac and do something similar to what Sony did, or what they did with Sunset Overdrive. Would be much better than completely buying a much loved studio, only to make their games PC/Xbox exclusive. Hopefully no more cancellations of highly anticipated games, Scalebound is still upsetting. Here's hoping next gen will be better for them, would be nice to see them competing with Sony again.
Spencer is the biggest Troll in Microsoft. We will believe you when we see results
So the "Sports, T.V., Sports, T.V. Sports" guy says MS is going to have a great E3 and we all believe him without question? Ok then. =/
Will be fun if sony make a press or a psx event at same time of microsoft e3.