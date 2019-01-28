Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 2 Announced, Jiren and Videl DLC Launches January 31 - News

Bandai Namco has announced season 2 DLC for Dragon Ball FighterZ.

The first two characters, Jiren and Videl, will launch on January 31, followed by Broly (Dragon Ball Super) and Gogeta (SSGSS).

View the announcement trailer below:





Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

