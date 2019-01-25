Murder Detective: Jack the Ripper Announced for Switch and PS4 - News

/ 302 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nippon Ichi Software announced in the latest issue of Dengeki PlayStation a new adventure game, Murder Detective: Jack the Ripper, for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. It will launch on April 25 in Japan for 6,980 yen.

The game is set in a fictional London. It features a branching story depending on your choices. It could lead into a murderer route.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles