Nintendo Switch Tops 10.5 Million Units Sold in the US, Selling Faster Than PS4 and Xbox One - News

/ 475 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Video game analyst Daniel Ahmad has stated the install base for the Nintendo Switch has surpassed 10.5 million units in the US, according to figures from NPD.

When you align the launch of the Nintendo Switch with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the Switch in its first 22 months is ahead of the PlayStation 4 by 22 percent and the Xbox One by 34 percent.

Here are some stats from Nintendo of America based on US NPD sales data:



In the US, Nintendo Switch sold 5.6 million units of hardware in 2018, up 16% YoY.



This takes the total installed base of Nintendo Switch to 10.5 million in the US. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 24, 2019

The Nintendo Switch has been on the market for 22 months in the US. When launch aligned, the total install base of the Nintendo Switch is 22% higher than the PS4 and 34% higher than the Xbox One, respectively. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 24, 2019

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles