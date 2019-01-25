Quantcast
Nintendo Switch Tops 10.5 Million Units Sold in the US, Selling Faster Than PS4 and Xbox One - VGChartz
Nintendo Switch Tops 10.5 Million Units Sold in the US, Selling Faster Than PS4 and Xbox One

Nintendo Switch Tops 10.5 Million Units Sold in the US, Selling Faster Than PS4 and Xbox One - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 475 Views

Video game analyst Daniel Ahmad has stated the install base for the Nintendo Switch has surpassed 10.5 million units in the US, according to figures from NPD. 

When you align the launch of the Nintendo Switch with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the Switch in its first 22 months is ahead of the PlayStation 4 by 22 percent and the Xbox One by 34 percent. 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

5 Comments

thomas995
thomas995 (1 hour ago)

Killing It!! Here's to another 10M!

  • +1
Evilms
Evilms (13 minutes ago)

US : PS4 = 28.4m XB1 = 24.5m NSW = 10.5m WiiU = 5.7m

  • 0
Jranation
Jranation (21 minutes ago)

DOMINATION!!!

  • 0
gtotheunit91
gtotheunit91 (55 minutes ago)

I want to hear what the Q4 numbers are and worldwide numbers to date!

  • 0
Amnesia
Amnesia (1 hour ago)

10,5 x ...3,5 to have worldwide estimation ? so it could be 36,75M ??...

  • 0
zorg1000
zorg1000 (32 minutes ago)

Why are you assuming x3.5 for worldwide estimate?

  • 0