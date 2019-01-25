Yo-kai Watch 4 Gameplay Video Released - News

CoroCoro has released a gameplay video for the upcoming action RPG, Yo-kai Watch 4, that features the demo from World Hobby Fair Winter 2019.



Yo-kai Watch 4 will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan this spring. No word yet on a release in the west.

