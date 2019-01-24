Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Debuts in 2nd on the New Zealand Charts - News

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown has debuted in second on the retail New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 20. Red Dead Redemption 2 has remained at the top of the charts.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Battlefield V New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Marvel's Spider-Man Just Cause 4 Spyro Reignited Trilogy FIFA 19

Here are the top 10 best-selling digital titles for the week:

Just Cause 3 Grand Theft Auto V Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Rise of the Tomb Raider Far Cry 4 Need for Speed: Payback Mortal Kombat XL The Sims 4 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Grand Theft Auto V + Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack

