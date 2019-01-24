Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Debuts in 2nd on the Swiss Charts - News

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown debuted in second on the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the third week of 2019.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe has remained in first place. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe drop one spot, to third and fourth, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 3, 2019:

New Super Mario Bros. U Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (New) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 19 Super Mario Party Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Super Mario Odyssey

