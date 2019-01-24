Resident Evil 2 Live Action Trailer Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 353 Views
Capcom has released the live action trailer for the remake of Resident Evil 2.
View it below:
Resident Evil 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 25, 2019.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
3 Comments
Throwback to the very first Resident Evil, which had a live action intro. I'm liking all the nostalgia in RE2.
For sure, but I feel like the throwback is to the George A Romero Resident Evil 2 Live action commercial. https://youtu.be/PcDjo_uKeF4
- 0
For sure, but I think it's more of a throwback to the George A Romero Resident evil 2 trailer https://youtu.be/PcDjo_uKeF4
- 0
Also the old Resi 2 live action advert as well. Feels like a direct throwback to that one.
- 0
This is the closest we'll get to a good live-action Resident Evil movie. For now.
I'll buy it when it hits the bargain bucket.