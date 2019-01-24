Days Gone Gets Riding The Broken Road Trailer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 309 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a new trailer for Days Gone called "Riding The Broken Road."
View it below:
Days Gone will launch for the PlayStation 4 on April 26.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
3 Comments
Since the last videos the game seems to have been visually upgraded
hell yeah, first video i ever saw years ago made it look like one of those AA virtual store zombie games in graohics now it looks like a AAA sony exclusive like infamous
- 0
game looks awesome. cross my fingers its successful and sells at least 3 million lifetime not just 1.5 like the order
Cant wait for my CE!