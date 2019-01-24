Glass Masquerade Release Date Announced for NS, PS4, X1 - News

Publisher Digerati announced it will release artistic puzzle game, Glass Masquerade, for the PlayStation 4 in North America on February 5 and in Europe on February 6, and for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on February 8.

Here is an overview of the game:

Welcome to Glass Masquerade – an artistic puzzle game inspired by Art Deco and stained-glass artisans of the 20th century. Combine hidden glass pieces to unveil clocks and themes exhibited by various cultures of the world at the ‘International Times Exhibition’ – an interactive electronic show.

Key Features:

25 beautiful and intricately designed stained-glass jigsaw puzzles to complete.

Journey around the world – Each puzzle is inspired by a different country.

Art Deco mosaics and presentation give the game a distinct visual style.

Relaxing gameplay provides a calming experience – no time limits, no stress.

Soothing, atmospheric soundtrack by Russian composer Nikita Sevalnev.

Finish the game and replay the puzzles to improve your completion times.

Platinum Trophy and 1000G Achievements for PS4 and Xbox One versions.

Interface support for the following languages: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese-Brazil, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese.

