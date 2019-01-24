God Eater 3 Gets Features Trailer - News

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for the upcoming action RPG, God Eater 3, that focuses on the features in the game.

God Eater 3 is available now for the PlayStation 4 in Japan, and will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in the rest of the world on February 8, 2019.

