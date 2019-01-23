Action Puzzle Game Gabucchi Announced for Switch - News

Developer h.a.n.d. has announced action puzzle game, Gabbuchi, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on January 31 for $7.99. Pre-orders are available for a discounted price of $3.99.

View the announcement trailer below:





