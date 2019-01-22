New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Debuts in 2nd on the Italian Charts - News

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe has debuted in second on the Italian charts in the second week of 2019, according to AESVI.

FIFA 19 (PS4) has remained at the top of the charts, while Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) drops one spot to third. Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) and Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (PS4) remain in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Italy for Week 2, 2019:

FIFA 19 (PS4) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (NS) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (PS4) Crasah Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (PS4) FIFA 19 (XOne) Assassin's Creed Odyssey (PS4) Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) Super Smash Bros. Utlimate (NS)

