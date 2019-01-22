Report: Fortnite Generated More Annual Revenue in 2018 Than Any Game in History - News

Fortnite set a new video game industry record in 2018, according to a report released by research firm SuperData. The battle royale game generated more annual revenue last year than any game has in history.

The games and interactive media industry grew 13% in 2018 as Fortnite disrupted the status quo," reads the report. "The red-hot battle royale title generated the most annual revenue of any game in history and popularized gaming video content (GVC) among mainstream audiences."

