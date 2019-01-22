Life is Strange 2: Episode 2 Gets Launch Trailer - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer Dontnod Entertainment have released the launch trailer for the second episode of Life is Strange 2. The episode is titled Rules and will release on January 24.

View it below:

Life is Strange 2 is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

