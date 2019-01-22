This Week's Deals With Gold - Call Of Duty: Black Ops IIII - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 267 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through January 29 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Alice: Madness Returns*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Army of Two*
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG
|Comix Zone*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Dante’s Inferno*
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG
|Dead Space 2*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Dead Space 3*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Dead Space*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Faery: Legends of Avalon*
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG
|HELL YEAH! Wrath of the Dead Rabbit*
|Arcade
|60%
|DWG
|Rainbow Six Vegas
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Rainbow Six Vegas 2
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Shadows of the Damned*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2
|Games On Demand
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Viking*
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members
