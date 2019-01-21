PQube Releasing World End Syndrome in Europe, Physical Version Added - News

Following on from the news that Arc System Works will be localizing the PS4 & Switch visual novel World End Syndrome for the North American market, European Publisher PQube Games have announced they will be handling the game's distribution in Europe and will be including a physical release across both platforms.

Introducing a new #visualnovel : #WORLDENDSYNDROME from Arc System Works! Coming to #Switch & #PS4, it is a horror/mystery story with a romantic twist! The game is coming physically and digitally to EU this Spring! Welcome to the town of Mihate where not everything stays dead... pic.twitter.com/B1sONfJmHx — PQube Games (@PQubeGames) January 21, 2019

Here's an overview of the game from PQube's website:

Features

Arc System Works brings a new visual novel to the West! Mixing romance with murders and the living dead, World End Syndrome is a gripping story that will make you shiver but ask for more! Arrive in a beautiful seaside town and join the local school’s clubs, before a dead body drifts on the shores of the river and it’s up to you and your friends to figure out if the legend of the Yomibito is true and what it means for the town…

A new visual novel from Japan – Discover a new mystery story mixing romance with murder and the living dead!

– Discover a new mystery story mixing romance with murder and the living dead! Excellent production values – Gorgeous artwork and characters, backgrounds with moving details!

– Gorgeous artwork and characters, backgrounds with moving details! Exquisite art from Yuki Kato – The lead artist from the famous BlazBlue franchise designed the characters of the game!

– The lead artist from the famous BlazBlue franchise designed the characters of the game! Take the lead – Play as a male protagonist with a murky past and transfer to a new school where things take an unexpected turn…

– Play as a male protagonist with a murky past and transfer to a new school where things take an unexpected turn… Welcome to Mihate-chou – Arrive in the picturesque seaside town and enjoy the scenery and the girls in swimsuits!

– Arrive in the picturesque seaside town and enjoy the scenery and the girls in swimsuits! An intriguing local legend – The year of the Yomibito -or People of the Underworld- where the dead come back to life every 100 years.

– The year of the Yomibito -or People of the Underworld- where the dead come back to life every 100 years. Join the Mystery Research Club – Resolve inexplicable incidents around town, giving you clues to further the main story.

– Resolve inexplicable incidents around town, giving you clues to further the main story. A relaxing summer? – After a high school girl goes missing, her body is found in the river. Could this be the year of the Yomibito…?

– After a high school girl goes missing, her body is found in the river. Could this be the year of the Yomibito…? Free exploration of the map – Visit each location during morning, afternoon or evening to meet different characters!

– Visit each location during morning, afternoon or evening to meet different characters! Romance five girls across your story – Build your affection with each girl through a meter system and get multiple endings for each heroine!

– Build your affection with each girl through a meter system and get multiple endings for each heroine! A summer of love – Meet charming characters full of personality and get a sweet yukata ending at the summer festival!

– Meet charming characters full of personality and get a sweet yukata ending at the summer festival! A complete route – Only by clearing the routes with each girl first will you be able to piece together the final mystery of the deaths in town!

