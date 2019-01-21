Mortal Kombat 11 Closed Beta is Only Available on PS4 and Xbox One - News

/ 120 Views

by, posted 33 minutes ago

A closed beta for Mortal Kombat 11 will take place in March, a month before the game officially launched. However, the official FAQ reveals the closed beta will only be available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One and Xbox One X.

People who pre-order the game on the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC will not get access to the closed beta.

Mortal Kombat 11 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on April 23.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles