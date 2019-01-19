New PlayStation Releases This Week - Resident Evil 2 - News

/ 88 Views

by, posted 36 minutes ago

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 13 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

A Fisherman’s Tale, PS VR — Digital

At Sundown: Shots in the Dark, PS4 — Digital

Futuregrind, PS4 — Digital

Heroes Trials, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

JackQuest: Tale of the Sword, PS4 — Digital

Realm Royale, PS4 — Digital

Resident Evil 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Wandersong, PS4 — Digital

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles