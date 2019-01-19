New PlayStation Releases This Week - Resident Evil 2 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 36 minutes ago / 88 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 13 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- A Fisherman’s Tale, PS VR — Digital
- At Sundown: Shots in the Dark, PS4 — Digital
- Futuregrind, PS4 — Digital
- Heroes Trials, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
- JackQuest: Tale of the Sword, PS4 — Digital
- Realm Royale, PS4 — Digital
- Resident Evil 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Wandersong, PS4 — Digital
