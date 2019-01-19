Platformer Eagle Island Headed to Switch - News

Developer Pixelnicks announced platformer, Eagle Island, is in development for the Nintendo Switch, along with the already announced Windows PC version. The developer is aiming for a simultaneous release in late February or March.





Here is an overview of the game:

xplore the avian world of Eagle Island with Quill and one of his loyal owls, Koji. Discover lush forests, treacherous caverns and uncover the ruins of long lost civilizations. Finally, confront the gargantuan deity, Armaura, in a desperate attempt to rescue Ichiro from her clutches.

With its falconry-based gameplay within uniquely generated worlds, Eagle Island is set to a beautifully modernized pixel art aesthetic and provides a breath of fresh air to the platforming genre.

Taking inspiration from the roguelike and metroidvania genres, players of Eagle Island can enjoy either short runs or a longer story based experience.

Story, Roguelite and Speedrun modes.

Fully procedurally generated worlds.

85 different perk abilities to mix up the gameplay each run.

Magical feathers transform your owl into elemental forms.

16 beautiful environments to explore.

12 huge boss battles.

Quill’s arsenal of solo moves consists simply of running, jumping and the occasional ledge grab – the game keeps to its classic 16-bit inspiration. Launch attacks with Koji in 8 directions using the D-pad-like aiming controls. Hit enemies in quick succession to earn greater rewards from combos. Miss an attack and you’ll be forced to wait longer for Koji to return. If Koji is attacked or captured, Quill will be briefly defenceless and must take evasive action whilst vulnerable!

Eagle Island was supported by 1,291 backers on Kickstarter.

Thanks Gematsu.

