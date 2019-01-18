New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Debuts at the Top of the Swiss Charts - News

New Super Mario Bros. U debuted at the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the second week of 2019. Tales of Vesperia debuted in seventh place.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has remained in second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe drops two spots to third. Super Mario Party and FIFA 19 are both down one spot to fourth and fifth, respective.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 2, 2019:

New Super Mario Bros. U (New) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Party FIFA 19 Red Dead Redemption 2 Tales of Vesperia (New) Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Super Mario Odyssey The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

