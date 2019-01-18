Check Out the First 28 Minutes of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown - News

DualShockers has released a video showcasing the first 28 minutes of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.



Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will launch for Windows PC via Steam on February 1, 2019.

