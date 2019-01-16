The Division 2 Trailer Showcases the Story - News

/ 68 Views

by, posted 35 minutes ago

Ubisoft has released a new trailer for The Division 2 that focuses on the story.

View the story trailer below:

The Division 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on March 15, 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles