Neo-Noir Action Platformer Katana Zero Launches in March

Publisher Devolver Digital announced the "stylish neo-noir, action-platformer," Katana ZERO, will launch for consoles and Windows PC in March.

Katana ZERO is a stylish neo-noir, action-platformer featuring breakneck action and instant-death combat. Slash, dash, and manipulate time to unravel your past in a beautifully brutal acrobatic display.

Exceptional Combat: Overcome your opposition however the situation requires. Deflect gunfire back at foes, dodge oncoming attacks, and manipulate enemies and environments with traps and explosives. Leave no survivors.

Overcome your opposition however the situation requires. Deflect gunfire back at foes, dodge oncoming attacks, and manipulate enemies and environments with traps and explosives. Leave no survivors. Hand-Crafted Sequences: Each level is uniquely designed for countless methods of completion. Defeat foes creatively, using spontaneous approaches to eliminate your enemy as you see fit.

Each level is uniquely designed for countless methods of completion. Defeat foes creatively, using spontaneous approaches to eliminate your enemy as you see fit. Unconventional Storytelling: An enigmatic story told through cinematic sequences woven into the gameplay, twisting and folding to an unexpected conclusion.

