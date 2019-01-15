This Week's Deals With Gold - Far Cry 5, Halo 5: Guardians - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 328 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through January 22 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Alien: Isolation – The Collection*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Alien: Isolation*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Beatsplosion For Kinect*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Bloody Zombies*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Borderlands: The Handsome Collection*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Carnival Games*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Deployment
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Spotlight
|Doodle God: Ultimate Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|EA Sports UFC 3 Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG
|EA Sports UFC 3*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 4
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 4 Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 4 – Escape From Durgesh Prison
|Add-On
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 4 – Hurk Deluxe Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 4 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 4 – Valley Of The Yetis
|Add-On
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 5
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 5 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 5 Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 5 – Dead Living Zombies
|Add-On
|33%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 5 – Hours Of Darkness
|Add-On
|33%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 5 – Lost On Mars
|Add-On
|33%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 5 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|33%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry Primal
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry Primal – Wenja Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Guilt Battle Arena*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|Halo 5: Guardians – Digital Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Halo 5: Guardians*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG
|Just Cause 3: XXL Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Complete Season*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG
|Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG
|Nickelodeon: Kart Racers*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Outbreak: The Nightmare Collection*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Premium Pool Arena*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Rise Of The Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|DWG
|Sherlock Holmes: Crimes And Punishments*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Sky Force Reloaded*
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|DWG
|Slender: The Arrival*
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|DWG
|Smoke & Sacrifice
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Spotlight
|Spintires: Mudrunner – American Wilds Expansion*
|Add-On
|15%
|DWG
|SteamWorld Dig 2*
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|DWG
|SteamWorld Dig*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Styx: Shards Of Darkness*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|The Shapeshifting Detective*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|The Spectrum Retreat*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|The VideoKid*
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|30%
|DWG
|We Are The Dwarves
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Xenon Valkyrie+
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Alien: Isolation*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Army of TWO The Devil’s Cartel*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Borderlands 2*
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Borderlands*
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel*
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG
|Catherine*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Far Cry 3
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 4
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 4 Escape from Durgesh Prison
|Add-On
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 4 Hurk Deluxe Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 4 Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 4 – Valley of the Yetis
|Add-On
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry Classic
|Arcade
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Need for Speed Carbon*
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|Need for Speed Hot Pursuit*
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|RAW – Realms of Ancient War*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Rise of the Tomb Raider*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Rock of Ages*
|Arcade
|70%
|DWG
|Skate 2*
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|skate.*
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|Space Channel 5 Part 2*
|Arcade
|50%
|DWG
|Streets of Rage 2*
|Arcade
|50%
|DWG
|Syndicate*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Things on Wheels*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Virtua Fighter 2*
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
