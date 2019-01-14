Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Is Already the Best-Selling Smash Game in Japan - News

It took only five weeks for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to become the best-selling Super Smash Bros. game in Japan.

It took 5 weeks for Smash Bros. Ultimate to outdo over 3 years of sales of Smash Bros. on 3DS and become the series' best selling title in Japan at retail.



Digital sales are most likely higher too, the game is very likely at 3m sold by now.https://t.co/5xxIpK9fio pic.twitter.com/a7HCiFTw8E — Game Data Library (@GameDataLibrary) January 12, 2019

The game sold an estimated 4.42 million units at retail worldwide in its first two days on sale. That is almost the lifetime retail sales of Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, which has sold 5.07 million units.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on December 7.

