Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Is Already the Best-Selling Smash Game in Japan

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 706 Views

It took only five weeks for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to become the best-selling Super Smash Bros. game in Japan. 

The game sold an estimated 4.42 million units at retail worldwide in its first two days on sale. That is almost the lifetime retail sales of Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, which has sold 5.07 million units. 

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on December 7.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


CaptainExplosion
CaptainExplosion (4 hours ago)

It's as if the Japanese market has been.....Smashed. :D

pikashoe
pikashoe (2 hours ago)

The switch just can't stop breaking records. Great to see two consoles this gen constantly breaking records.

