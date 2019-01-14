Resident Evil 2 on PC Supports 21:9 Ultra Wide Monitors - News

/ 289 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The Windows PC version of the Resident Evil 2 remake will support 21:9 aspect ration ultra wide monitors, according to the official Steam page of the game.

Resident Evil 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 25, 2019

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles