Left Alive Gets Garmoniyan Invasion Trailer

by, posted 6 hours ago

Square Enix has released a new trailer for Left Alive that takes a look at the Garmoniyan Invasion.







Left Alive will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam on March 5, 2019 in North America and Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

