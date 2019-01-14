Dragon: Marked for Death was Originally a PSP Release - News

Inti Creates president Takuya Aizu announced Dragon: Marked for Death was originally going to be a PSP title.

Aizu in a tweet shared some information on the game dated August 18, 2008. The game is labeled as a 2-D side-scrolling action game similar to Mario and Mega Man.

Here is an overview of the game:

Dragon: Marked for Death is a 2D side-scrolling action RPG game for the Nintendo Switch where up to four players can play together in single player action or either local multiplayer or online multiplayer. Players control one the four members of the Dragonblood Clan, each with their own unique moves and playstyles, allowing for a deep, strategic action experience.

The Empress is a well-balanced DPS character, the Warrior is a Tank class character that protects the party with his high defense, the Shinobi is a DPS character that places emphasis on movement on tricky attacks, and the Witch can both heal her allies and damage her enemies with powerful spells.

Dragon: Marked for Death will launch for the Nintendo Switch on January 31, 2019.

