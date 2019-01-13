New PlayStation Releases This Week - Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Episode 3 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 14 hours ago / 384 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 13 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Asdivine Hearts II, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
- The Grand Tour Game, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Holy Potatoes! We’re in Space?!, PS4 — Digital
- Kingdom of Blades, PS VR — Digital
- Onimusha: Warlords, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Panda Hero, PS4 — Digital
- Planet RIX-13, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
- Resident Evil 2 “1-Shot” Demo, PS4 — Digital
- Smoke and Sacrifice, PS4 — Digital
- Vane, PS4 — Digital
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Episode 3, PS4 — Digital
- YIIK: A Postmodern RPG, PS4 — Digital
Might take Onimusha: Warlords out for a spin.