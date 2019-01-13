New PlayStation Releases This Week - Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Episode 3 - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 13 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Asdivine Hearts II, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

The Grand Tour Game, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Holy Potatoes! We’re in Space?!, PS4 — Digital

Kingdom of Blades, PS VR — Digital

Onimusha: Warlords, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Panda Hero, PS4 — Digital

Planet RIX-13, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

Resident Evil 2 “1-Shot” Demo, PS4 — Digital

Smoke and Sacrifice, PS4 — Digital

Vane, PS4 — Digital

The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Episode 3, PS4 — Digital

YIIK: A Postmodern RPG, PS4 — Digital

